Good Shepherd Health Care System acquires 61 acres in Boardman Published 2:34 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System has acquired 61 acres on Main Street in downtown Boardman

Good Shepherd announced the acquisition in a statement Monday, May 5. According to the announcement, the property will be the future location of a health care facility providing needed outpatient services for the residents of Boardman and surrounding communities in Morrow County.

“This development is a testament to our ongoing mission to provide compassionate and exceptional care, close to home, meeting the needs of our growing community,” Good Shepherd CEO Art Mathisen said in the statement. “Purchasing this land in Boardman positions us well to expand services for our Morrow County patients, ensuring they have access to the most essential health care services, right in their own community.”

He also said Good Shepherd plans to collaborate and seek input from the city of Boardman, residents, leaders, businesses and community groups throughout the facility’s planning and development process.