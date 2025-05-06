What’s cooking? Stanfield seeks assistant cook for senior meals Published 5:30 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

STANFIELD — The Stanfield Community Center is seeking an assistant cook to help with food preparation for its Senior Meal Program.

Nutritious meals are scheduled each Wednesday at noon at the center, 225 W. Roosevelt Ave. All ages are welcome to the meals. The cost is $5. In addition, the Stanfield Public Library offers free activities for older adults after the meal.

Pay for the assistant cook ranges from $15-$17 per hour. Applications are available at the library, 180 W. Coe Ave., and Stanfield City Hall, 160 S. Main St. For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/3Qh1wh8 or contact Marcia Flemmer at 541-571-4696 or stanfieldcommunitycenter@gmail.com.