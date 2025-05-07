Births: May 7, 2025
Published 8:30 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Recent births to parents residing in Northeastern Oregon
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
May 3, 2025
ZOOK — Ryley Jo Zook and Anthony Tate Zook, of Hermiston; a boy, Emerson Tate Zook.
Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande
May 1, 2025
MURRY — Emily Hembree and Josey Murry, of La Grande; a girl, Rawley Riata Murry.
May 2, 2025
BARRY — Kelsey Marie Barry and Evan McNeill Barry, of La Grande; a boy, Miles Evan Barry.
COX — Kori Cox and Michael Cox, of Union; a girl, Sophie Cox.
May 4, 2025
MCCONNELL — Heather McConnell and Jeff McConnell, of Union; a girl, Kolbie Grace McConnell.