Paramedic files $1.5M lawsuit against Morrow County Health District Published 9:00 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

MORROW COUNTY — A paramedic has filed a $1.5 million federal lawsuit against the Morrow County Health District and its former CEO for retaliatory termination.

Attorneys for Samantha Ward filed the lawsuit May 2 in Pendleton. The suit claims the district fired her for suing her previous employer.

“Defendants’ conduct was flagrantly unlawful and demands immediate correction,” the pleading states.

The health district hired Ward in March 2024 and in September of that year promoted her to EMS supervisor for Irrigon. Paul Martin, the district’s director of emergency medical services, in October 2024 nominated Ward for the second-quarter Service Excellence Runner-Up Award.

According to the lawsuit, Ward on Dec. 29, 2024, received complaints of gender discrimination about one of her subordinate paramedics. She asked Martin for advice on how to handle the matter. That led to the health district investigating the complaints and placing the paramedic on leave.

But union official Jesse Reynen, the lawsuit claims, emailed Emily Roberts, then the CEO of the health district, to be careful with Ward because she “seems sue happy.”

Ward in 2023 sued her previous employer, Benton County Fire District No. 1 in Washington, for gender discrimination, retaliation and sexual harassment. The fire district settled that suit with Ward for $540,000.

The Morrow County Health District fired Ward on Jan. 29.

Ward’s lawsuit states she had a “spotless record with no disciplinary actions or counseling,” and during her termination hearing, the district’s human resources director, Lindsey McKnight, told her, “We have determined you are not the right fit.”

Ward in her lawsuit against MCHD claims the termination was because of her civil case she brought against the Washington fire district. In addition to the $1.5 million, Ward is seeking recovery costs and reasonable attorney fees.

This lawsuit is the latest in a number of conflicts the health district has been involved with in recent years.

MCHD and the Boardman Fire Rescue District were in a legal fight over providing ambulance service in the county. That dispute came to a close in August 2024 when Morrow County leaders signed five-year ambulance service contracts for the southern and northeastern regions of the county.

Roberts announced at a public meeting March 31 she would resign as the health district’s CEO in the wake of posters appearing in Heppner calling for her removal.

The posters featured a picture of her with the words “Stop Emily Roberts” and bullet points listing accusations: “from abusing power,” “from firing good local employees,” and “from bankrupting MCHD.” At the bottom, it called for action, urging, “Tell the MCHD board she needs to go.”

Roberts said the behavior in the community made her question her safety and the safety of her family, prompting her to make the difficult decision to step down.

“ I live in this community. I am raising my kids here, and those posters were very far over the line,” Roberts said.

The Oregon Nurses Association announced in August 2024 that nurses and technical support staff at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner were forming a union due primarily to low staffing levels and inconsistent disciplinary policies. The health district operates the hospital and several clinics.

Ward’s lawsuit also claims former colleagues and others sent emails expressing shock at her firing and praising her work, including an email Jan. 30 from Irrigon Rural Fire Protection District Chief Thomas Roberts to the former health district CEO. Thomas Roberts said he had recently promoted Ward to captain and described her as a “ROCKSTAR” for her “proven ability to lead, mentor, and elevate those around her.”

Court records show the Morrow County Health District has not responded to the pleading.