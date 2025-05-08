Hermiston dancer steps up fundraising for New York Experience Published 5:30 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

1 of 3

Jordyn Emery to dance with Rockettes, tour Big Apple

HERMISTON — A 10-year-old Hermiston dancer is looking forward to the chance of a lifetime — an opportunity to dance with the world-famous Radio City Rockettes in New York City.

Jordyn Emery began dancing at age 5 through a local parks and recreation program. Gaining inspiration from a girl’s performance on the reality TV show “Dance Moms,” Jordyn said she stepped up her efforts by practicing more. She began training at Hermiston’s Dance Unlimited and she has continued to hone her skills for the past two years at Jr. Jam Dance Studio in Pendleton.

The young dancer’s persistence has paid off. Representing Jr. Jam, Jordyn’s solo performance during the Spotlight Dance Cup, held April 24-26 at the Nampa Civic Center in Boise, earned a ruby prize and a “Being Unique” judge’s award, resulting in an invitation to the 2025 All Star Dancers New York Experience.

Jordyn and her mother, Mandy Wilwand, each credit Jr. Jam owner Debbie Kishpaugh with making her a better dancer. Jordyn said she’s gained additional flexibility and strength through her instructor’s guidance, while Wilwand said Kishpaugh’s choreography was key in her daughter gaining recognition for her performance in Boise.

Kishpaugh describes Jordyn as a well-rounded dancer. In addition to exhibiting strong acrobatic skills and maintaining clean lines, she said Jordyn is energetic and projects a likable personality.

“Jordyn is fiercely independent and is eager to learn and pursue her God given gifts,” she said. “We’ve just been the tip top of the great things she will accomplish.”

While she downplays her involvement as a “dance mom,” Wilwand ensures her three daughters get to their practices and competitions. And she said her family, friends, neighbors and the dance community are pitching in to help make Jordyn’s dream of dancing with the Rockettes become a reality.

Dancer’s dream come true

Recognizing it was too cost-prohibitive for the entire family to make the trip — husband, Matthew, and sisters, Bella, 12, and Payton, 5, — are supporting the efforts for the mother-daughter duo as they hope to raise enough money to make the trip across the country.

Presented by Artistic Adventures LLC, the dance convention fees are $2,595 for Jordyn and $2,295 for her mother. The entire cost of the trip, Wilwand said, must be submitted by June 1 to reserve Jordyn’s spot.

With accommodations at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in the heart of Times Square, the trip package runs from July 8-14. In addition to master class sessions with the Rockettes, Jordyn will receive All-Star Dancer apparel. Also, participants will enjoy a welcome dinner, two group lunches, a pair of Broadway shows, a behind-the-scenes tour of Radio City Music Hall, a guided city highlights tour and attend a semi-formal farewell dinner and dance cruise.

“That amount does not include flights or additional food during the week,” Wildwand said. “Also, any souvenirs Jordyn might want from the trip.”

Kishpaugh anticipates that the young dancer will make the most of her experience in New York.

“Jordyn is eager and like a sponge,” Kishpaugh said. “She will take everything in and become a stronger, smarter dancer.”

Jordyn was excited about her recognition during the dance competition in Idaho. She is especially looking forward to seeing and training with the Rockettes.

“I was really nervous when the awards came because there were a lot of other girls, but I thought I wasn’t going to get anything,” she said. “I thought, ‘Next year I’m going to work harder to get more opportunities,’ and then my name was the last one called.”

Family launches fundraising efforts

And Jordyn doesn’t just work hard on the dance floor, she’s also actively involved in fundraising for the trip to New York. She’s available to do odd jobs, including lawn mowing, weeding and washing cars.

“We’re just trying to make it happen,” Wilwand said. “We are tag-teaming after working all day, I go out for three hours with her and on the weekend, my husband goes out with Jordyn.”

In addition, Wilwand said donations are accepted via recyclable cans/bottles, through a GoFundMe campaign via bit.ly/4d9g9NR and Venmo @JORDYNSNYC. Also, people may consider donating frequent flyer points for airline tickets. To make arrangements for Jordyn Emery to perform odd jobs for donations, call 208-293-5991.