Former Woodburn resident opens counseling service in Hermiston Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

HERMISTON — Ann Robins was approaching her 60th birthday in 2004 when she decided to go to college.

It was an interesting decision considering she had a successful career selling manufactured homes for 37 years for Central Homes in Woodburn where she and her sister, Bonnie Tornow, were the company’s top sellers nationwide for several years. She later became the owner and ran the company from 1984 to 1998.

“I had done some therapy for myself, and I really liked some of the counselors I met,” Robins said. “I thought, ‘I’m suited for this.’ ”

In 2004, Robins decided to go to college at Corbin University where she earned a bachelor’s of science degree in counseling. She later earned her master’s degree from Western Seminary in Portland.

She started counseling while still in graduate school at a clinic one of her Teachers owned. She then spent a year as a counselor for the Salvation Army in Portland before opening her own practice, Ann Robins Counseling, in Salem in 2008.

In 2015, Robins’ younger sister, Jodie McSmith, moved in with her. Jodie had health issues and Robins stepped away from her practice to take care of her. The two then decided to move to Hermiston in 2017.

“We both had daughters living here,” she said.

Jodie died in 2023 and a couple of years later, Robins decided to open a new practice, Open Path Counseling, at 945 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. The doors opened March 1.

Her primary areas of focus are cognitive behavioral therapy, depression, trauma, drug and alcohol counseling, relationship issues as well as anxiety.

Robins said a key component of cognitive behavioral therapy is “examining what you tell yourself.”

That requires the practice of blocking out negative thoughts. Negative thinking, Robins said, is just as powerful as positive thinking.

“A lot of times we’re not aware of our negative thoughts, and sometimes just using the word ‘stop’ can change that,” she said. “It’s also important to practice mindfulness. You start examining what thoughts are true and which are false. If you change the way you

think about yourself, you change what you are doing.”

Robins on May 8 welcomed the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, city officials, family and friends to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for her new practice.

As well as in-person sessions, Robins also offers tele-therapy for her long-distance clients.

For more information, call 503-269-7115 or visit her website at www.openpathcounseling-annrobins.com.