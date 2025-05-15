Safety improvements coming for Hermiston school Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

HERMISTON – The Hermiston School District announced it will make key safety upgrades at Desert View Elementary School this summer using remaining funds from the 2019 school bond.

The project includes a new secure entry vestibule to better control access to the school and improvements to traffic flow for safer, more efficient student drop-off and pick-up, according to a statement from the school district.

“This project is about providing peace of mind for families and a safer school environment for our students,” Hermiston School District Superintendent Tricia Mooney said in the press release. “It’s another example of how we’re maximizing our community’s investment in local schools.”

This is the latest in a series of projects the 2019 bond funded, including the construction of new schools Rocky Heights Elementary and Loma Vista Elementary, a new secure entry vestibule at Highland Hills Elementary and the addition of a High School Annex to support student growth.

The renovation is scheduled as a summer blitz project, which means construction will begin and finish during the summer break minimizing disruption for students and staff.

The school district awarded the project to CB Construction Inc. of La Grande.