Morrow County $204.4M school bond passes by razor-thin margin Published 7:31 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

May 20 special election also shakes up some local boards and commissions

MORROW COUNTY — Morrow County voters in the Tuesday, May 20, special election approved a $204.4 million bond to replace aging school facilities and improve school safety.

Measure 25-104 passed 50.3% to 49.8%, or 1,225 votes for to 1,213 votes against, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s unofficial election results. A total of 2,438 votes were cast.

With the bond’s passage, the state of Oregon will award the district matching grant of $6 million, for a total of $210.4 million for projects across the Morrow County School District.

Plans call for replacing Irrigon Jr./Sr. High School, built in 1978, due to severe structural issues, with a modern facility. Riverside Jr./Sr. High School, constructed in 1968 in Boardman, is to get a remodel, a new addition to expand classroom space and a gym to accommodate future growth.

In Heppner, the district proposed remodeling the junior/senior high school, built in 1962, to create a unified K–12 campus with designated areas for each grade level. The work aims to enhance student safety and consolidate facilities to reduce operational costs. Heppner Elementary, built in 1954, would be integrated into the redesigned campus.

Sam Boardman Elementary gets parking and traffic flow improvements, including the construction of a dedicated bus loop to enhance student safety.

And district-wide, the bond will fund security upgrades, such as secure main entrances, surveillance cameras and electronic door access controls at all schools.

The bonds may be issued in series and will be repaid over 21 years through an estimated property tax levy of $2.99 per $1,000 of assessed value. A citizen oversight committee will monitor spending, with audits required to ensure accountability.

Morrow County voters also had a number of contested races in the election.

Port of Morrow Commission

In the Position 1 race, incumbent Rick Stokoe won reelection, defeating challengers J. Fletcher Hobbs and Heather Lee Ann Bishop. Stokoe received 1,117 votes, or 47.1%, while Hobbs earned 707 votes, or 29.8%, and Bishop received 539 votes, or 22.7%.

In Position 2, Daniel Kerns claimed victory over Raymond Seastone with 1,499 votes, or 65.8%, to Seastone’s 771 votes, or 34%.

In Position 3, incumbent Joel Peterson defeated Abe McNamee with 1,455 votes, or 56%, to McNamee’s 1,006 votes, or 40.8%.

Morrow County Health District

Voters ousted all incumbents from the Morrow County Health District board.

Annetta L. Spicer won Position 1 with 1,537 votes, or 62.9%, defeating incumbent Scott Ezell, who received 901 votes, or 36.9%.

Russ Nichols claimed Position 2 with 1,442 votes, earning 56.7%, defeating incumbent Diane Kilkenny, who received 299 votes, or 11.7%, and challenger Molly F. Rhea, who received 798 votes, or 31.4%.

Janet Greenup won Position 3 with 1,623 votes, or 65.6%, defeating incumbent Donna Rietmann, who received 838 votes, or 34%.

In Position 4, Jason Hanna won with 1,406 votes, or 56.6%, defeating incumbent Laura Torres, who earned 615 votes, or 24.7%, and Raymond Seastone, who received 453 votes, or 18.3%.

Fire districts

In the Irrigon Rural Fire Protection District, incumbent board Chair Bob Vandecar won reelection to Position 3, defeating challenger Joey Munkers with 376 votes, or 64.6%, to Munkers’ 206 votes, or 35.4%.

For Position 1, Tom Arbuckle secured the seat with 356 votes, or 62.2%, defeating Evan Purves, who received 198 votes, or 35.7%.

In Position 5, Paul Martin defeated Stephen Henthorn with 277 votes, or 56.7%, to Henthorn’s 212 votes, or 43.4%.

In the at-large race for three open director positions on the Boardman Fire and Rescue District Board, incumbent Lisa Pratt retained her seat with 402 votes, or 31.3%.

Voters also elected newcomers Michael Sowa, who received 355 votes, or 27.7%, and James Ratzlaff, who earned 283 votes, or 22%. Stan Chaffin finished with 236 votes, or 18.4%.

Ione and Boardman district races

In the Ione Library District, at-large race, incumbents Debra Campbell and Margo Sherer retained their seats, while Ann Clabaugh secured the third at-large position.

Campbell led with 200 votes, or 31.9%, Sherer received 174 votes, or 27.8%, and Clabaugh earned 161 votes, or 31.9%. Elizabeth Peterson received 89 votes, or 14.2%.

In the Ione School District 2, Position 4 race, Edmund Reitmann won with 148 votes, earning 59.2%, defeating Janette Elridge, who received 94 votes, or 37.6%.

In the Position 5 race, Sami Peterson secured the seat with 171 votes, or 69.8%, defeating Jesse Shoemake, who received 69 votes, or 28.2%.

In the Boardman Park & Recreation District, incumbent John Michael Christy and challenger Rick Weiss won the two at-large seats, defeating incumbent Norma Ayala. Christy led with 429 votes, or 41.3%, followed by Weiss with 329 votes, or 31.7%. Ayala received 278 votes, or 26.8%.

According to the Oregon Secretary of State’s unofficial election results, Morrow County voters cast 2,822 ballots out of 7,247 active registered voters, a turnout of 38.9%.