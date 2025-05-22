Keg & Kork rolls out anniversary celebration Published 5:30 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

HERMISTON — Mainstreet Keg & Kork is tapping into its first anniversary celebration with two nights of live music.

During the regular First Thursday event, local singer-songwriter Zac Grooms will perform on June 5, 5:30 p.m. at 395 E. Main St., Hermiston. While all the details haven’t been finalized, the anniversary celebration will include live music on June 6, from 6-9 p.m.

To ensure seating, call 541-303-1034. For more information, search www.facebook.com/keg.kork.