Published 7:48 am Monday, May 26, 2025

HERMISTON — Hundreds turned out May 17 for Good Shepherd Health Care System’s Annual Family Health and Fitness Day.

“Family Health and Fitness Day was a huge success this year with over 700 attendees and even more vendors, health screenings and activities than ever offered before,” said Jessica Reker, director of Community Health & Outreach for GSHCS.

According to event organizers, 715 people attended the completely free event held at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Events Center in Hermiston.

“By moving this event to EOTEC, we have more space to continue to expand this event year to year,” said Reker of the event that had 80 vendors, 64 volunteers and 27 services or departments on hand.

New additions to Family Health and Fitness Day for 2025 included a LifeFlight Network helicopter and meet-and-greet with its crew, an activity course, free haircuts and free chair massages.

“Thank you to all sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and staff who made this event possible again this year,” Reker said.