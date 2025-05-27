Echo bistro holds soft opening Published 5:00 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Nic’s Corner Bistro to become only establishment in Echo serving hard alcohol

ECHO — Along with marveling at cars and perusing vendor booths, those who attended the Echo Car Show on May 17 were able to partake in the soft opening of Nic’s Corner Bistro.

The small-scale menu included sandwiches and German sausage meals, as well as coffees and bar drinks. Owner Nichole Harris said she served more than 100 customers and the barbecue pulled pork sandwich and chicken bacon pesto panini tied for the most popular item.

“A couple people came in more than once,” Harris added.

When fully operational, Harris said Nic’s Corner Bistro will feature homemade comfort foods such as biscuits and gravy, croissant breakfast sandwiches and paninis. She also plans to offer fresh meals with deli sandwiches, protein bowls and a customizable salad bar, as well as gluten-free options. Harris said she wants to support local farmers, such as Madison Ranch’s onions and Amsted Farms’ potatoes, as much as possible.

As for drinks, Harris will be the only establishment in Echo serving hard alcohol with cocktails. She will also feature wines from Echo Ridge Cellars and Sno Road Winery, beer from Pendleton’s Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub and is excited to offer mead wine.

Harris, an Echo resident, balances this job with being the office administrator at Hermiston’s ARC Fabrication. Harris said she had enjoyed this part-time position while her two sons were in high school because it enabled her to spend more time with them and attend their sporting matches. But now that her youngest is a senior, she’s ready to pursue a personalized career.

“I kind of want to focus more on me and my passion,” she said.

Harris’ passion for cooking came from her mother and grandmother, whom Harris said were excellent cooks and passed on their knowledge. She also occasionally assisted her friend in running the Farm Ground Coffee shops in Hermiston and in Patterson, Washington. Having enjoyed such work, Harris reasoned she would give it a try.

“I enjoy cooking and I like what it brings to people when they enjoy your food,” she said. “That’s my love language.’”

Harris said she decided to base her bistro in Echo because of her confidence in its growth.

“Echo is an up-and-coming town,” she said. “Everybody wants to live here. I mean, the two wineries do great. H&P’s been here for I don’t even know how long.”

She also pointed out how the gas station and hotel development north of Echo, as well as the golf course, will be good for business. On that note, Harris is not concerned about competition with H&P Cafe. Harris said she has a good relationship with that establishment, having supported them through the pandemic and still stopping by for a bite to eat, and pointed out how their menus differ.

Harris began toying with the idea of pioneering her own food service about five years ago, but the pandemic dissuaded her from taking action. She finally laid out her business plan in September 2024 and then received the keys April 1. Harris knew it would be a tight turnaround to be open for the car show, but she wanted to utilize the crowds the annual event brings.

Installing an air fryer/grill hood was the last item on Harris’ to-do list, allowing her to open in early June. Throughout this process, Harris said the biggest challenges have been getting the 1920s building up to par as well as matching its style and configuration.

“It’s got character,” she said. “It’s definitely got its quirks, but we’ll work around them.”

Harris was not alone in this endeavor, however, expressing gratitude for the support she received from friends, family, and fellow ARC Fabrication staff.

Harris is excited to bring her culinary services to her town and welcomes all feedback and suggestions. She said people can reach out on social media or swing by Nic’s Corner Bistro, where they might as well sit down for a homemade meal.