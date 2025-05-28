Umatilla to start improvements at Powerline/Madison Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

UMATILLA — The city of Umatilla announced work is about to begin on Powerline Road and Madison Street.

The city in a statement Wednesday, May 28, announced the almost $3.15 million project is for improving safety, reducing traffic, and making roads more accessible.

J-U-B Engineers developed the design plans for the project, and the city awarded the construction contract to Tapani Inc., which has several offices in the Pacific Northwest and headquarters in Battle Ground, Washington. The city is providing about $1.15 million for the project, and the Port of Umatilla is providing $2 million.

Staking and survey work began Tuesday, May 27, according to the city, and preliminary road work begins June 2. The city reported the work is likely to span several months, with substantial completion of Madison Street by the end of August, while work on Powerline Road should wrap up by the end of October. The project will focus on two main areas:

widening Powerline Road 1,800 feet north of Pine Tree Avenue.

rebuilding 1,300 feet of Madison Street from Powerline Road to McFarland Avenue.

The work includes:

removing old pavement, curbs, sidewalks and driveways.

moving utilities like hydrants and water services.

installing new curbs, sidewalks, and pavement.

adding streetlights, signs, and new road markings.

The city of Umatilla is improving traffic flow and pedestrian safety near local schools as the Umatilla School District advances its own campus upgrades.

According to the city, this project is part of a larger, six-year plan to enhance Powerline Road. Future phases will continue to improve sections of the road to support growth and ensure long-term safety. Umatilla Public Works Director Scott Coleman in the announcement called the project a “critical step in building a safer, more connected Umatilla.”

“These upgrades will ease traffic, enhance pedestrian safety and support the needs of families, businesses, and future development,” he said.

During construction, residents on Madison Street will have to deal with road closures.

Madison Street will be closed to all thru traffic, including access from all side streets, for the duration of the project, but local traffic will be permitted. The city reported it will work in coordination with contractors to maintain access for residents whenever possible.

Construction and increased traffic due to alternative routes also could affect nearby streets, including Jefferson and Grant. Temporary detours and lane closures will be in place throughout the duration of the project. Alternative routes include Pierce Avenue to Van Buren Drive to McFarland Avenue, as well as Tyler Avenue to Van Buren Drive to McFarland Avenue. Residents along these detour routes should anticipate heavier traffic and increased street use.

The city also urged drivers to slow down, watch for workers and plan their commutes accordingly as construction activity intensifies. According to the announcement the city is committed to minimizing disruptions and will provide regular updates to keep the public informed as work progresses.

For more on this project and other city projects, visit www.umatilla-city.org/city-projects.