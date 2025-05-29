Pulmonologist joins Hermiston hospital Published 9:50 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

HERMISTON — A pulmonologist with more than three decades of experience has joined Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston.

Dr. Manmohan Biring is a board-certified pulmonologist with expertise as an internist, critical care specialist and sleep medicine specialist, Good Shepherd announced May 27. Biring joins Good Shepherd Pulmonology at 620 NW 11th St., Suite M-201 in Hermiston.

“We are thrilled to bring pulmonology services to the region,” GSHCS President and CEO Art Mathisen said in the announcement. “This is an entirely new service line at Good Shepherd, and we are excited to add Dr. Biring, an accomplished pulmonologist with extensive training and experience to lead the program.”

Biring said his approach is centered on providing an array of pulmonary services, including the treatment of conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, sleep apnea, pulmonary fibrosis and lung infections. He also said he prioritizes the early detection and management of cancer and pulmonary nodules.

He earned his doctor of medicine in 1989 from London University at Charing Cross and Westminster Medical School. He completed a residency in internal medicine as well as a residency in pulmonary/critical care medicine from Cedars – Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, 1994-99.

For more information about Good Shepherd Pulmonology call 541-667-3868 or visit www.gshealth.org.