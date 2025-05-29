Summer heats up with free veterans’ events Published 3:30 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Area veterans are invited to a pair of upcoming events that provide resources, services and lunch in Mission and La Grande.

The 2025 Eastern Oregon Regional Veterans Stand Down & Resource Event is June 14, 9 a.m. to noon in the Rivers Event Center at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off Interstate 84 at exit 216, Mission. The first 100 veterans through the doors will receive a free gift. In addition, lunch will be provided. A variety of vendors will be available to provide information and answer questions about housing, emergency resources, veteran health benefits and employment assistance. For more information, contact Lola Lopez at 541-278-6363 or lola.lopez@umatillacounty.gov.

Also, the Military and Veteran Summer Employment & Resource Fair is June 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blue Mountain Armory & Conference Center, 404 12th St., La Grande. All veterans, service members and their families are welcome.

Representatives from area employers and the Department of Veterans Affairs will be on hand, as well as vendors offering free haircuts, massages and more. Lunch is provided. In addition, free resume reviews are available.

To register or for more information, visit Eventbrite via bit.ly/4kkLT5s. For questions or to inquire about participating as a vendor, contact Stephanie Hansen at 541-975-4519 or stephanie.m.hansen@employ.oregon.gov.