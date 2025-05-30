InterMountain Education Service District celebrates Crystal Apple winners
Published 6:35 pm Friday, May 30, 2025
PENDLETON — Teachers and staff members in Morrow and Umatilla counties gathered May 13 to celebrate the 2025 Crystal Apple Excellence in Education awards from the InterMountain Education Service District.
Forty-six educators earned the recognition at this year’s ceremony at the Pendleton Convention Center in front of their families and friends and school district staff.
Each year, the IMESD partners with its school districts to recognize administrators, teachers, educational assistants and office and building staff for their “dedication and commitment to students and for their willingness to go the extra mile for student success,” the service district said in a press release.
Nominations are submitted over a two-month period by administrators, coworkers, parents, students and community members. Nominees can be any full-time or part-time employee who has a cumulative total of regular service of at least one year in their school district.
Crystal Apple Awards can be given to principals, assistant principals, teachers, paraeducators, office staff, maintenance staff and other district staff. They can be nominated by administrators, teachers, paraeducators, other school staff, parents or community members.
Winners are selected from the nominations by school district administration.
“Crystal Apple Awards season is something we look forward to every year. It’s a privilege each spring to recognize the many talented and dedicated employees who serve students at IMESD and in our districts across the region,” said Michele Madril, IMESD director of communication, in the release.
The winners for each IMESD district in 2025 were as follows.
Athena-Weston School District
Terrie Dennis, science/pe teacher, Weston Middle School
Laura Rhodes, secretary, Weston Middle School
Echo School District
Jessica Campbell, fifth grade teacher, Echo Elementary School
Trista Wade, assistant cook, Echo School District
Helix School District
Bob Fairchild, math/health teacher, Helix School
Sara Phinney, language arts/Spanish teacher, Helix School
Ione School District
Dieter Waite, math/science teacher, Ione School District
Karrie Zellars, pre-k teacher, Ione School District
Milton-Freewater Unified School District
Daniela Gomez, registrar, McLoughlin High School
Cody King, social studies teacher, Central Middle School
Amanda Lane, physical education teacher, Gib Olinger Elementary School
Grasiela Ramos, paraprofessional, Ferndale Elementary School
Morrow County School District
Brook Baker, music teacher, Heppner Elementary & Heppner Jr/Sr High School
Addie Cole, special education/life skills teacher, Irrigon Jr/Sr High School
Elizabeth Graham, special education/life skills teacher, Sam Boardman Elementary School
Stephanie Simpson, math teacher, Riverside Jr/Sr High School
Nixya’awii Community School
Carrie Phinney, administrative assistant, Nixya’awii Community School
Pendleton School District
Carol Aldrich, Title I teacher, Pendleton Early Learning Center
Jess Cooper, science teacher, Pendleton High School
Nicole Kuza, secretary, Sunridge Middle School
Emma Sims, paraprofessional, Sunridge Middle School
Pilot Rock School District
Stephanie Dobos, second grade teacher, Pilot Rock Elementary School
Alissa McCall, head cook, Pilot Rock School District
Stanfield School District
Kim Harwood, second grade teacher, Stanfield Elementary School
Elizabeth McCarty, agriculture teacher, Stanfield Secondary School
Ukiah School District
Alex Knudsen, paraprofessional, Ukiah School
Umatilla School District
Lisa Dahlin, educational assistant, Umatilla High School
Taunya Daniel, special education director, Umatilla School District
Karen Sheller, second grade teacher, McNary Heights Elementary School
Tammy Wagner, day care teacher, Umatilla High School
InterMountain Education Service District
Selina Madrigal, migrant recruiter, Migrant Education Program
Shadra Sanchez, speech pathologist, Speech-Language Pathology Program
Angel Villalobos, occupational therapist, Early Intervention/Early Childhood Special Education Program