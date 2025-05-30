InterMountain Education Service District celebrates Crystal Apple winners Published 6:35 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

PENDLETON — Teachers and staff members in Morrow and Umatilla counties gathered May 13 to celebrate the 2025 Crystal Apple Excellence in Education awards from the InterMountain Education Service District.

Forty-six educators earned the recognition at this year’s ceremony at the Pendleton Convention Center in front of their families and friends and school district staff.

Each year, the IMESD partners with its school districts to recognize administrators, teachers, educational assistants and office and building staff for their “dedication and commitment to students and for their willingness to go the extra mile for student success,” the service district said in a press release.

Nominations are submitted over a two-month period by administrators, coworkers, parents, students and community members. Nominees can be any full-time or part-time employee who has a cumulative total of regular service of at least one year in their school district.

Crystal Apple Awards can be given to principals, assistant principals, teachers, paraeducators, office staff, maintenance staff and other district staff. They can be nominated by administrators, teachers, paraeducators, other school staff, parents or community members.

Winners are selected from the nominations by school district administration.

“Crystal Apple Awards season is something we look forward to every year. It’s a privilege each spring to recognize the many talented and dedicated employees who serve students at IMESD and in our districts across the region,” said Michele Madril, IMESD director of communication, in the release.

The winners for each IMESD district in 2025 were as follows.

Athena-Weston School District

Terrie Dennis, science/pe teacher, Weston Middle School

Laura Rhodes, secretary, Weston Middle School

Echo School District

Jessica Campbell, fifth grade teacher, Echo Elementary School

Trista Wade, assistant cook, Echo School District

Helix School District

Bob Fairchild, math/health teacher, Helix School

Sara Phinney, language arts/Spanish teacher, Helix School

Ione School District

Dieter Waite, math/science teacher, Ione School District

Karrie Zellars, pre-k teacher, Ione School District

Milton-Freewater Unified School District

Daniela Gomez, registrar, McLoughlin High School

Cody King, social studies teacher, Central Middle School

Amanda Lane, physical education teacher, Gib Olinger Elementary School

Grasiela Ramos, paraprofessional, Ferndale Elementary School

Morrow County School District

Brook Baker, music teacher, Heppner Elementary & Heppner Jr/Sr High School

Addie Cole, special education/life skills teacher, Irrigon Jr/Sr High School

Elizabeth Graham, special education/life skills teacher, Sam Boardman Elementary School

Stephanie Simpson, math teacher, Riverside Jr/Sr High School

Nixya’awii Community School

Carrie Phinney, administrative assistant, Nixya’awii Community School

Pendleton School District

Carol Aldrich, Title I teacher, Pendleton Early Learning Center

Jess Cooper, science teacher, Pendleton High School

Nicole Kuza, secretary, Sunridge Middle School

Emma Sims, paraprofessional, Sunridge Middle School

Pilot Rock School District

Stephanie Dobos, second grade teacher, Pilot Rock Elementary School

Alissa McCall, head cook, Pilot Rock School District

Stanfield School District

Kim Harwood, second grade teacher, Stanfield Elementary School

Elizabeth McCarty, agriculture teacher, Stanfield Secondary School

Ukiah School District

Alex Knudsen, paraprofessional, Ukiah School

Umatilla School District

Lisa Dahlin, educational assistant, Umatilla High School

Taunya Daniel, special education director, Umatilla School District

Karen Sheller, second grade teacher, McNary Heights Elementary School

Tammy Wagner, day care teacher, Umatilla High School

InterMountain Education Service District

Selina Madrigal, migrant recruiter, Migrant Education Program

Shadra Sanchez, speech pathologist, Speech-Language Pathology Program

Angel Villalobos, occupational therapist, Early Intervention/Early Childhood Special Education Program