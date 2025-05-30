Paint and sip supports Jordan Bennett Legacy Foundation Published 5:30 am Friday, May 30, 2025

PENDLETON — A paint and sip event will benefit the Jordan Bennett Legacy Foundation.

Jordan Bennett, who taught third grade in the Umatilla School District and coached softball, died June 3, 2023, from complications related to ovarian cancer. Bennett’s family established the foundation to carry on her legacy and to continue making a difference in the lives of kids and youths through educational programs and athletics.

Emily McGraw will lead participants as they paint and sip while creating a floral skull. The event is Friday, June 6, 6 p.m. at The Studio Pendleton, 233 S. Main St. The cost is $40.

To register for the event, visit www.thestudiopendleton.com. For questions, contact thestudiopendleton@gmail.com or 541-398-2787. For more information about the foundation, visit www.jordanbennettlegacy.org.