Boardman City Council consider 2025-26 budget Published 8:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

BOARDMAN — The Boardman City Council considers the 2025-26 fiscal year budget during its meeting Tuesday, June 3, at 7:15 p.m. in Boardman City Hall. The council will hold a public hearing to receive input on the budget prior to voting.

The city’s budget committee during its May 13 meeting recommended the council pass the budget, which totals $89,266,800. The 2025-26 budget is about a million less than its 2024-25 counterpart. Despite a lower budget, the city’s net working capital at the outset is about $3.5 million higher than last year.

Prior to the city council meeting, the city’s urban renewal agency will meet at 7 p.m. for its budget hearing. The agency’s budget committee has voted to recommend its passage as well.