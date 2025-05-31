Heppner announces community yard sale, Museum Day Published 5:30 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

1 of 3

HEPPNER — The Heppner Chamber of Commerce invites area residents to submit their name and address to be included on a map for the community-wide yard sale.

The June 14 event coincides with Museum Day and the 122nd anniversary of the June 14, 1903, flash flood. Learn more at the Morrow County Heritage Museum & Agricultural Museum. Admission is free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at museum sites — 444 N. Main St., and at the intersection of Hinton Drive and Riverside Avenue, just off Highway 207.

In addition to chronicling the town’s pioneer days and rich agricultural history, a special room features artifacts, photographs, newspapers and a short documentary film about the flood.

One of Oregon’s deadliest natural disasters, it resulted in at least 247 deaths and destroyed most of the town’s businesses and homes. According to the chamber, many surviving residents moved after the disaster — as evidenced by U.S. Census Bureau statistics that reported a population of 1,400 in 1903 and 880 in 1910.

To submit information for the yard sale, email heppnerchamber@gmail.com or call 541-676-5536. For more about the museum, visit www.morrowcountymuseum.com or search Facebook via bit.ly/4jsbpEu.