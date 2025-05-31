Pendleton Air Museum scoops up ice cream social Published 5:30 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Air Museum invites area organizations to participate in an old-fashioned ice cream social on June 29, noon to 3 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 SW Court Ave., Pendleton.

The museum hosts the annual event as part of its mid-year membership drive. In addition, museum volunteers are working with other organizations to create a community network. Those in attendance can learn about area nonprofit organizations, their services offered, volunteer opportunities and ways to get involved.

In addition to ice cream, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available. Tickets are free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers. In addition, museum membership is half price during the event.

For more information about participating in the ice cream social, call Debbie Rasmussen Monday, Wednesday or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 541-276-6156, or text 541-561-8488 or email info@pendletonairmuseum.com.