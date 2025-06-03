Lend a hand at Domestic Violence Services Published 5:30 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

UMATILLA COUNTY — Domestic Violence Services welcomes volunteers to assist in its mission to support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Opportunities to help the nonprofit organization include everything from yardwork, assisting with children’s activities and answering the 24-hour crisis line to leading a supply drive, light housekeeping and participating in outreach events. Volunteers will be provided with training.

DVS has served Umatilla and Morrow counties since 1977. In addition to operating emergency shelters and advocacy centers, it offers support groups, parenting and life skills classes and training workshops.

For more information about Domestic Violence Services, visit www.dvs-or.org or search Facebook via bit.ly/4fnoYU5. For questions, call 541-276-3322.