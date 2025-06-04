Pendleton City Council opens vacant seat to applications Published 9:34 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

PENDLETON — Residents of Pendleton’s Ward 2, covering much of North Hill, now can apply to represent their neighborhood on the city council.

During Tuesday’s meeting, June 3, the council voted to accept Councilor Sally Brandsen’s resignation and approve a resolution declaring her seat open. After some discussion, the council also tentatively decided to keep the applications open through the end of the month, June 30, and hold interviews in early July, likely on July 8, which is an off week from the normal council meeting dates.

Mayor McKennon McDonald said her hope for a new councilor is someone who’s passionate about serving the community and who’s excited to dive into strategic planning.

Brandsen’s voice on the council was prominent during her five-year tenure, McDonald said, and it’ll be different without her. Brandsen cited spending more time with her children in her letter of resignation to the council.

“I was hopeful for more time, but I also understand the pull of family and other responsibilities, and I appreciate that she was able to give to the city what she was able in the time that she had with us,” McDonald said after the council meeting. “I will just truly miss her. I think that she has a unique spunk and personality, and she brought a flair to the council that we have needed and that we will sorely miss.”

She said she’s grateful for Brandsen’s ideas for areas to focus on moving forward, which included homelessness in the city, maintenance needs, community safety and tourism.

Brandsen, who did not attend the council meeting after her resignation, said in her letter that “progress requires fresh thinking, bold decisions and a willingness to challenge the status quo for the greater good.” She praised McDonald for her “integrity, vision, and a deep commitment” to Pendleton, and she encouraged the public to engage with the council to shape the city’s future.

Potential Round-Up expansion

The council also heard an initial inquiry from Joseph Hull, who was representing the Pendleton Round-Up Association as its east end development manager, about expanding its property on the east side of the Round-Up Grandstand stadium into Roy Raley Park. Hull said he wanted to get a sense of the council’s openness to the idea of a real estate transaction prior to bringing an official proposal.

The requested expansion would be between about 11 and 20 feet wide, depending on the area of the park, and 280 feet long. Mostly, it would take away the slanted parking spots on the park’s west side. Round-Up would pay to move the public drive and create new parking near the ice rink, Hull said, meaning it wouldn’t cost the city anything.

“What we are asking for, and what we need to make this project successful, is this little band of property out into Roy Raley Park,” said Hull. “It’s a small strip.”

The additional property, he added, would give the Round-Up the space to improve disability access ramps as well as hospitality service on the stadium’s east end.

Hull said the new parking space actually would have more space for vehicles — and larger ones particular — than the current parking availability. Liam Hughes, the city’s parks and recreation director, said he believes the proposed new parking would be more functional.

With the council’s go-ahead during the meeting, Hull will work with his development team to create a draft of the property transaction proposal. The city will enter into real estate negotiations and go from there. McDonald said from her perspective as mayor, the important thing will be to make sure the city is a true partner in the endeavor.

“I’m not getting any opposition from the group, so what I would say is that we’re able to move forward in that conversation with the next step,” she said. “And then most likely we’ll be able to review that proposal at the council whenever we receive it.”

Other news

Maddy Poehlein, with Winterbrook Planning, presented the company’s final housing report to the council for approval, which the council gave unanimously. The report found in the next 20 years, Pendleton will need 516 new housing units at various price levels. Based on state standards, Pendleton’s urban growth boundary should have the space to accommodate its future needs.

However, Poehlein and city officials mentioned certain factors such as slope steepness or Pendleton’s soil composition make building in the city a little more challenging than the state standards make it seem, so there may not be quite as much buildable land as the report says.

The council also approved a new shelter going up at the Pendleton Adventure Trails and Recreation Area, donated in honor of Robert “Bob” Sussman. Sussman’s daughter, Marjorie Iburg, a former city councilor, wants the picnic shelter to be a place for people to rest before or after their adventures, overlooking the city. It will be called the R.M. Sussman Overlook.

In a letter requesting the approval, Iburg said, “My father was one of those rare individuals who have been instrumental in creating this place called Pendleton, and I would like his name to stand in thanks and remembrance.”

Councilor Carole Innes said after the vote that the shelter will be a nice addition to the trails.