Senior lunches: week of June 9, 2025 Published 5:30 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

All ages are welcome to enjoy senior lunches

HERMISTON — On-site meals at the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center are Tuesday, June 10 (pulled pork) and Thursday, June 12 (sloppy Joes), from noon to 12:30 p.m. at 255 NE Second St., Hermiston. The cost is $5 for ages 11 and older; and free for ages 10 and under.

To ensure an accurate meal count for in-person and takeout meals (pickup at 11:30 a.m.), call 541-567-3582 by 11 a.m. Also, Meals on Wheels is available in Hermiston. Call before 10 a.m. to place a delivery order. For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/4bsfS6a.

BOARDMAN — The Boardman Senior Center serves on-site meals at noon on Tuesday, June 10 (pork chops) and Thursday, June 12 (baked potato bar) at 100 Tatone St. Meals are $5 for ages 55 and older and $6 for others.

For takeout service, call 541-481-3257 before 11:30 a.m. For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/3zmagx0.

IRRIGON — Orders for the upcoming senior lunch at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, must be placed by Friday, June 6. Menu: Monday, June 9 (Salisbury steak). Costs $5 for seniors; $6 for others.

When calling 541-922-3334 to place orders, provide your name, phone number, the number of meals requested and indicate if they will be dining in or utilizing the drive-thru takeout service.

STANFIELD — The senior lunch is Wednesday, June 11 (meatloaf), noon at the Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt Ave. The cost is $5.

For questions, call 541-449-1332. For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/3Qh1wh8.