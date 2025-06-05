Good Shepherd hosts seminar June 9 on common hand conditions Published 11:35 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System is hosting a free orthopedic seminar for common hand conditions or injuries Monday, June 9, 5-6:30 p.m.

The event, which will take place in conference centers 1 and 2 at 610 NW 11th St., will highlight advancements in treating common hand issues such as hand injuries or fractures, trigger-finger and carpal tunnel syndrome, among others, according to a press release from the hospital.

Board-certified orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Whittum of Good Shepherd Orthopedics will lead the session, offering expert insights on advanced treatment options to improve hand function long-term.

“This free seminar offers valuable insights for individuals living with hand issues that can lead to better hand function and enhance their quality of life,” Whittum said in the release.

It is open to members of the public and will address ways to improve quality of life for those dealing with hand concerns. The hospital said in the release the seminar also will be useful for caregivers and medical professionals. Topics include causes of hand pain, prevention strategies, effective treatment options and what to expect posttreatment.

Attendees will get hors d’oeuvres and refreshments during the event. Good Shepherd requests people RSVP by June 9 to 541-667-3460 or HandSeminar.eventbrite.com.