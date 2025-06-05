Summer solstice event set in Echo Published 5:30 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

ECHO — Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural Summer Solstice Party in Echo.

Hosted by the Echo Heritage Association, the event will feature live music, a variety of food vendors, a dessert auction and games. Also, fine wines from Echo Ridge and craft brews from Neighbor Dudes will be available for adults 21 and older.

The party is June 21, 4-9:30 p.m. at Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielson St. Tickets for the all-ages party are $25, which includes $15 in redeemable event tokens. Advance tickets can be purchased at Echo Ridge Cellars and Umpqua Bank, 1033 S. Highway 395, Hermiston.

Proceeds from the event support the ongoing restoration efforts of the old St. Peter’s Catholic Church and a scholarship program for Echo High School graduates. For more about the Echo Heritage Association, visit www.echoheritage.org. For a full story, read Go! Eastern Oregon, in the Wednesday, June 18, East Oregonian.