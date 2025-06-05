Tribute band toasts Bread at Vert Auditorium Published 5:30 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

PENDLETON — A cover band that plays the music of Bread returns to Eastern Oregon.

Toast, referred to as the No. 1 tribute band to Bread, will perform on June 25 at 7 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 SW Dorion Ave. Tickets range from $36 to $64.

An American soft rock group from the ’70s, Bread is known for such hits as “Make It With You,” “Baby I’m-a Want You” and “Everything I Own.” Toast performs the group’s popular and familiar tunes, providing “the ultimate Bread experience.” The tribute band’s sound is often described as “spot on.”

For tickets or more information, visit www.breadtribute.com/event/the-vert. For questions, call the Pendleton Convention Center at 541-276-6569.