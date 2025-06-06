Local students make dean’s list at Pacific University

Published 6:00 am Friday, June 6, 2025

By Hermiston Herald

FOREST GROVE — Pacific University announced that three local students were named to the spring 2025 dean’s list: Heavenly Coleman and Daisy Wolverton, both of Hermiston, and  Jagjot Singh, of Stanfield.

The academic honor recognizes full-time students earning a grade point average of 3.7 or higher while completing at least 12 course hours.

Based in Forest Grove, Pacific University was originally granted its charter at Tualatin Academy in 1849. For more information, search www.pacificu.edu.

