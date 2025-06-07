Another Mile: Building fitness through Strong People Strong Bodies Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

One of my neighbors, Karen Wagner, is an enthusiastic ambassador for well-being and healthy living, with a wide array of interests. She constantly surprises me with her community involvements as part of her job in the Oregon State University Extension Service as SNAP educator, program assistant 2.

Conversations with her on the sidewalk or at some community event always have me learning something new and interesting.

It was February when Karen told me about a new class she was teaching, to begin in March, Strong People Strong Bodies, offered at the Pendleton Recreation Center (510 SW Dorion Ave.) through the support of the Oregon State Extension Service. Free of charge with donations welcomed, the once-a-week Monday morning session would give folks an opportunity to build strength and balance, and offer resources to support this 12-week journey toward improved fitness.

With winter reducing my “daily” walk to only several times a week, her description caught my interest. We only needed to show up in the ground level Foundation Room, dressed comfortably enough for movement, fill out a waiver liability form and sign in to signal our interest and likely presence in the weeks to come. We ended the first day’s class with a healthy treat and recipe, and took home an illustrated guide to the exercises we had completed.

Each week followed the same routine of warm-up to music, followed by free-weight exercises, some standing, some seated, each new set followed by stretching out the muscle group we had just pushed. The focus was on exercises we could comfortably complete, and find a challenge in the repeated set. Leg and hand-held weights were provided for our use, and we were allowed to sign them out to be able to do these exercises at home during the remaining week.

Several weeks into the course, we documented a baseline fitness level, at which point we were encouraged to move up a weight, if possible, always with encouragement to find alternatives for chronic problem areas. Online links to previously recorded videos of sessions run in Hood River were also shared for anyone not able to attend in person and wishing to continue at home.

I enjoyed the encouragement we offered one another as an added benefit for in-person participants. One woman told us at the first session that she had already done the class previously, had encouraged her sister to join her via ZOOM to do the exercises together following the video recordings, and was pleased at the progress they had both made.

That was just the kind of testimonial some of us needed, to commit to keeping up with the class one way or another. And as the weeks went by, new participants showed up. The beauty of this program is that folks can drop in and begin at their level and make progress toward their personal goals.

As our class ended a few of weeks ago, we asked about another session starting in summer. I had shared with friends about Strong People Strong Bodies, and mentioned it to my primary care physician at a doctor’s visit, which she jotted down as a note for other patients. Especially as we get older, many of us want the benefits of increased fitness and balance, and appreciate the structure and social support this program offers.

A welcome email soon announced the next session: “… congrats and encouragement for the great job you’ve done, jumping in, jumping up and down, pumping up your health and wellbeing! … Regardless of how many times you attended, every move in the direction of better health and a stronger body is the right one to have taken. …

I also want you to know that a second series has been scheduled for the summer! This next 12-week session will run at the same time, same place — starting Monday, June 16, through Aug. 18 at 9:30 am.

Please help me spread the word — if you found value in the Strong People, Strong Bodies program, invite your friends, family and acquaintances.”

For more information, please contact Karen Wagner at karen.wagner@oregonstate.edu or 541-278-5403.