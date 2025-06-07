Young Eagles Day soars into Pendleton Published 5:30 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

PENDLETON — Local pilots will provide youths ages 8-17 with introductory flights during Young Eagles Day at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton.

The free flight program is June 21 from 8 a.m. to noon. Those wanting to participate should register in advance, as there will be limited walk-on availability. A parent or guardian must accompany youths and sign a waiver.

The event also features static displays and flight simulators. In addition, pilots associated with the Experimental Aircraft Association will be available to answer questions about aviation.

The program was launched in 1992 to help introduce children and youths to the world of aviation. EAA pilots donate their time and equipment.

For more information or to register, visit www.eaachapters.org. For questions or to enquire about setting up a display at the event, call Ron Neeley, of EAA Chapter 219, at 541-379-1295.