ODOT removes 122 unsafe truck drivers at illegal bypass enforcement events Published 3:00 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

SALEM — The Oregon Department of Transportation Commerce and Compliance Division, with support from Oregon State Police, ticketed 122 truckers who illegally bypassed an open weigh station in late April and early May.

“We take weigh station bypass very seriously and are taking enforcement action against it,” said ODOT Commerce and Compliance Interim Division Administrator Carla Phelps. “The goal of this operation was to remove fatigued and unqualified drivers from Oregon roads to prevent fatal commercial truck collisions with the traveling public.”

According to a press release from ODOT, two commercial vehicle safety and enforcement events took place along Interstate 84 at Cascade Locks, Umatilla and Farewell Bend ports of entry and La Grande and Emigrant Hill weigh stations. Oregon State Police stopped more than 490 commercial truck drivers who bypassed an open weigh station and escorted them back. They were then inspected for compliance with licensing and hours-of-service regulations.

Of those drivers stopped, 25% were placed out-of-service, meaning they were temporarily prohibited from driving a commercial vehicle due to a violation of safety or regulatory rules. Their vehicles also were inspected for violations of state and federal regulations, and the drivers were required to correct any violations before proceeding.

Inspectors discovered false logs and numerous electronic logging devices that had been tampered with and were producing fictional logs. Commercial truck drivers use logs to record their daily activities, specifically their time spent driving, on duty, off duty and in sleeper cabs. Driver logs are crucial for ensuring compliance with federal hours-of-service regulations, which limit how long drivers can work without taking breaks.

ODOT’s Commerce and Compliance Division ensures the safety and efficiency of Oregon’s highway system by regulating and enforcing laws related to commercial trucking. Learn more at oregon.gov/odot.