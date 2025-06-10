Hermiston High says goodbye to the Class of 2025 Published 11:16 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

HERMISTON — Hermiston High School’s graduation ceremony was June 5 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, with 353 seniors receiving diplomas.

“Let’s recognize the family, friends and teachers that helped us through the roller coaster of high school that included the pandemic, online learning and all the challenges we’ve overcome to walk across this stage,” graduating senior Jeannine Heredia said in her welcoming address. “This next chapter is yours to write. The class of 2025 is confident and resilient, and remember better days are always ahead.”

The class of 2025 by the numbers

353 seniors graduated

Avena Garrett was the Valedictorian

39 seniors graduated with Honors Diplomas98 seniors graduated with Honors

201 programs of study were completed by the class of 2025

12 seniors qualified for enlistment to one of the military academies

$5.3 million in scholarships were awarded to 54 seniors

Principal Tom Spoo

“To our parents and families, your unwavering support and belief in these students have played a vital role in this moment-this celebration belongs to you as much as it does to them,” Principal Tom Spoo said in reminding the seniors they didn’t make it through 13 years of school alone.

Spoo went on to speak about his hope that the class of 2025’s education extended beyond the classroom.

“I hope along the way you’ve cultivated a strong moral compass, one that includes integrity, empathy and humility,” Spoo said. “As you step into your next chapter, I encourage you to carry these values with you.”

Class history

Jazmin Meza Olivas shared the pop culture moments, including the TV shows, video games and fashion statements made by the class of 2025, and how learning changed due to the pandemic, which hit when the class of 2025 was in seventh grade.

“Graduation feels like a beginning earned,” said Meza Olivas. “We made it through and now we get to find out what’s next.”

Class prophecy

Nadalie Cannell encouraged her graduating classmates to appreciate everyone who crosses their paths in the future, and to take the time to appreciate all of life’s moments, big and small.

“I hope that every day we chase happiness,” Cannell said. “Above all else, I hope we lean on community. Find the people who support you and love you with all their heart and go through life with them.”

Superintendent Tricia Mooney

Hermiston School District Superintendent Tricia Mooney congratulated the class of 2025 and reminded them that they didn’t make it to graduation alone, and to give back.

“Teachers believed in you, family sacrificed for you, coaches challenged you and the community supported you,” sMooney said. “It’s your turn to do the same. You all have something to give, time, talent and passion-you can all influence the world.”

Sally Hansell, board of education

“We remember graduating high school, but we also remember all of the bumps in the road ahead and we want you to have a smoother path,” said Sally Hansell, Hermiston School District Board of Education, in explaining why adults offer so much unsolicited advice during graduations.

Hansell encouraged the class of 2025 to find someone they trust and admire to turn to for advice if the path ahead ever becomes unclear.