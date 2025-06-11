Other Views: Eastern Oregon students benefit from creative corporate partnerships Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

In Hermiston, we’re not just preparing students for graduation, we’re preparing them for the world they’re about to shape. That means going beyond traditional instruction to create learning experiences that spark curiosity, fuel creativity, and build real-world skills.

Whether they’re designing in 3D, programming robots or exploring the power of cloud computing, our students are engaging with the technologies that drive today’s industries. They’re learning to lead, collaborate and think critically, skills that will serve them for life.

This kind of learning doesn’t happen by chance. It happens because of intentional partnerships with forward-thinking organizations like Amazon Web Services, who share our belief that public schools can, and should be launchpads for innovation.

Our partnership with AWS has expanded opportunities for students across the district through initiatives like the Think Big Space, Girls’ Tech Day, and the We Build It Better program. These programs are not just about exposure, they’re about empowerment.

Launched in 2022 and located just across from Blue Mountain Community College, the Amazon Think Big Space has become a creative hub for more than 4,000 students. Here, students engage in hands-on learning through coding, robotics, 3D printing, and cloud-based problem-solving. It’s a space where ideas take shape and students discover what they’re capable of.

Each year, Girls’ Tech Day brings together middle school girls from across the region to explore STEM fields and connect with mentors. It’s a day filled with energy, confidence, and possibility, reminding every participant that they belong in tech and engineering spaces.

The We Build It Better curriculum has reached over 1,200 students in seven area schools, introducing them to design thinking and advanced manufacturing concepts.

These programs reflect what we believe public education must offer in today’s world. As artificial intelligence, automation, and emerging digital tools continue to reshape the workforce, students need more than just knowledge, they need experience, mentorship, and a vision for their future.

In Hermiston, we’re always looking ahead. We welcome partnerships with businesses and innovators who want to invest in the next generation. Because when education and industry come together, the result is powerful: students who are not only prepared for the world, they’re ready to lead it.

As a superintendent, I see firsthand what’s possible when students are given the opportunity to think big. And I believe in the future they are building.

Tricia Mooney is superintendent of the Hermiston School District.