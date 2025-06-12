Oregon teacher commission investigates Boardman mayor Published 5:30 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

BOARDMAN — Windy River Elementary School sixth grade teacher and Boardman Mayor Paul Keefer is the subject of a state investigation.

The Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission confirmed May 28 there is an investigation into Keefer. Because the investigation is open, the commission won’t release further information detailing what it’s about.

Morrow County School District has not responded to numerous requests for comment. The school district still lists Keefer as a teacher on the school’s website.

Keefer’s term as mayor of Boardman lasts through the end of 2028. Voters first elected him in 2020, then reelected him in 2024.

Keefer has not responded to a request for comment.