Letter: Oregon primaries should be open to all Published 10:14 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Today in Oregon, 45% of voters are not registered as either Democrats or Republicans (independentvoterproject.org/voter-stats/or). Yet, these independent and unaffiliated voters are not allowed to vote in primaries.

House Bill 3166, if enacted, would have implemented open primaries with the top two vote-getters in any primary moving on to the general election. The House Rules Committee considered HB 3166 during this past legislative session, but the measure did not get to the full House for a vote.

It is not my purpose here to analyze HB 3166. It seems well thought out and drafted, but a better approach may be crafted. Rather, I am writing to urge voters to contact their elected state representatives and senators and tell them that they expect open primary legislation to be enacted in the next session of the Legislature. A majority of registered voters have chosen not to register as Democrats or Republicans. Every registered voter should have the right to vote in a primary where all qualified candidates are considered. Candidates should not be selected in separate primaries open only to voters who have registered for the party running the primary.

So, if you agree, take a moment to write or call your elected state representative.

David Ellis

Sisters