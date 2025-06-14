Oversize loads start rolling June 16 in Eastern Oregon Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

BOARDMAN — Oversized loads begin moving the night of Monday, June 16, from Boardman to the Oregon-Idaho border.

Omega Morgan, a heavy hauling and rigging company, announced it is transporting the loads along highways 730, 37, 30, 395, 26 and 201. Crews will operate at night to improve public safety and reduce traffic delays.

The company expects the moves to last about three months, according to the announcement.

“We are committed to ensuring the safe and efficient transport of these loads while minimizing the impact on the communities we serve,” Omega Morgan spokesperson Doug Smith said in a statement.

Drivers should expect temporary delays and pilot vehicle escorts guiding traffic around the loads, according to the release.

Omega Morgan urged drivers to use caution, follow traffic control instructions and plan for extra travel time in the evenings.