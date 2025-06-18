Births: June 18, 2025
Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Recent births to parents residing in Northeastern Oregon
CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
June 8, 2025
MARTINEZ — Alyssa Bert and Jose Martinez, of Pendleton; a girl, Mariana Martinez.
June 8, 2025
BOLING — Michelle Leanne Boling and Michael Malone Boling, of Weston/Pendleton; a girl, Emma Elouise Boling.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
June 6, 2025
ROBERTS — Morgan Magnuson and Austin Roberts, of Hermiston; a girl, Edith Joy Roberts.
Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande
June 5, 2025
KLENG — Angel MacKenzie Ruth Ledwith-Bassman and Brenden Lee Kleng, of Baker City; a boy, Daxton Bryer Kleng.
June 10, 2025
SMITH — Alexandrea Carr and Zachery Smith, of La Grande; a boy, Chayse McCoy Smith.
June 11, 2025
DEWITT — Jordan Kay DeWitt and Eric Dale DeWitt, of Union; a boy, Hank Michael DeWitt.