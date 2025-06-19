Jackalope Jamboree tunes up for sixth year Published 5:30 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

PENDLETON — Catch more than 30 acts during Jackalope Jamboree, a three-day Americana and country music festival, at Happy Canyon Arena. Nightly headliners are 49 Winchester (Thursday, June 26), Paul Cauthen (Friday, June 27) and Midland (Saturday, June 28).

All three days costs $232-$314, two-day passes are $149-$231 and single-day tickets run $68-$125. Also, RV spots (electric/non-electric, grass/asphalt) are available for single and multiple days, ranging from $90-$360. Tent or vehicle camping is $40-$115.

Get into the musical mood during the free kick-off show with The Barbaras and Marley Hale on Wednesday, June 25, 7-9 p.m. at the Great Pacific, 403 S. Main St. Also, each afternoon at 1 p.m., GP is hosting pre-party music with Darby Sparkman (Thursday), The Lowtimers (Friday) and Willy Vlautin (Saturday).

Also, head downtown at 11 p.m. for the nightly after-party shows. The Pendleton Eagles Lodge is hosting Jenny Don’t and The Spurs on Thursday night to raise money for its Senior First meal program.

The Rainbow Cafe welcomes Darci Carlson (Friday) and the Neon Prairie Dogs (Saturday). In addition, the ’Bow will send revelers off with the Honky Tonk Brunch and DJ set on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Festival-goers can hop the free shuttles, running every 30 minutes between 3-5 p.m. and 10-11:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets via www.jackalopejamboree.com or the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon box office, 1330 SW Court Ave. For questions, contact tickets@pendletonroundup.com or 541-612-3421.

——— Tammy Malgesini, East Oregonian