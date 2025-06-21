BMCC to host June 23 send-off for statewide run supporting community college students Published 7:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

PENDLETON — Running shoes on and with a mission in mind, Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook begins the second leg of his cross-state run from Blue Mountain Community College on to raise awareness for Oregon’s community college students.

Cook is leading the Run for Oregon Community College Students — an 800-mile journey that will take him to all 17 community colleges in the state. At each stop, donations raised go directly to support students at that specific college.

According to the BMCC press release, the college is proud to be the second stop on the tour — and the starting point for the longest leg of the run, spanning 202 miles from Pendleton to Bend.

BMCC is inviting the public to join the official send-off celebration Monday, June 23, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Blue Mountain Equine Center, 125 SW 18th St., Pendleton. The event will include a short parade at 9 a.m., leading from the Equine Center to the base of the BMCC hill. From there, Cook will begin his statewide journey—open to anyone who wants to run, walk or bike alongside him for part of the route.

“This is more than a run—it’s a movement,” said Mark Browning, president of BMCC. “Oregon’s community colleges are lifelines for students and families across the state. We’re honored to support Dr. Cook’s mission and we hope our community shows up strong to send him off in true Eastern Oregon fashion.”

According to the college’s press release, BMCC is encouraging students, families, neighbors, and alumni to take part in this special moment as it launches the most ambitious leg of the ROCCS! run and highlights the impact of Oregon’s community colleges.

For community members who want to take part in the run or support the cause, there are several ways to get involved: