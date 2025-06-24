Hermiston High School welcomes new boys soccer coach Miguel Moreno Published 10:15 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

HERMISTON — Hermiston High School has named Miguel Moreno as the new head coach of the boys soccer program.

Moreno, a Hermiston native and graduate of HHS, brings a lifelong connection to the community and a deep passion for the sport to his new leadership role.

He currently teaches biology at HHS and has been a fixture in the community for years. Moreno began his college education at the University of Idaho and later earned his degree from Western Governors University. His path reflects a strong commitment to learning and mentorship — values he carries into both the classroom and the field.

Moreno has been immersed in the game since the age of four and has built a strong coaching resume. He led the Sandstone Middle School boys’ soccer team for two years, followed by a successful season as the junior varsity coach at Hermiston High School last year.

His time with the program has given him valuable experience in developing young athletes and fostering a strong team culture.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Miguel Moreno as the next leader for Hermiston boys soccer,” Larry Usher, director of athletics and activities of HHS, said. “I’ve had the privilege of watching Miguel work his way up to head coach, he’s shown incredible dedication, talent, and vision. We’re all excited to see where he takes the program next.”