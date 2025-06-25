Angelo State University spring 2025 academic honors Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University announced that Luis Campos-Mendoza, of Umatilla, was recognized with a pair of academic honors upon completion of the spring semester.

The 2024 Umatilla High School graduate achieved designation on the 2025 spring dean’s list. To receive the honor, students must earn a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. Campos-Mendoza, who just completed his freshman year, is studying criminal justice.

In addition, he competes in the hammer and shot put on the university’s track and field team. As a student-athlete, he earned recognition on the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s honor roll, which requires a GPA of 3.3 or above.

Founded in 1928, Angelo State is an NCAA Division II school. For more information, search www.angelo.edu.

——— Tammy Malgesini, East Oregonian