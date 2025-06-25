Births: June 25, 2025

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

June 20, 2025

Most Popular

Most Popular

MUHAN — Brittney Anne Muhan and Stefan Tyler Muhan, of Pendleton; a boy, Carson James Muhan.

June 21, 2025

DEITER — Denali Sue Deiter and Zachary Lee Deiter, of Pendleton; a girl, Wrenlee Sue Deiter.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

June 12, 2025

CHAIRES — Monica Noemi Chaires and Omar Chaires, of Hermiston, a boy, Angel Santiago Chaires.

Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande

June 12, 2025

WADE-HORN — Sadie Lynn Horn and Britt Evan Wade II, of La Grande; a boy, Makai Rae Wade-Horn.

June 19, 2025

WHITIS-BRADLEY — Rebecca Lynn Bradley and David Westley Bradley, of La Grande; a girl, Paislee Ilene Whitis-Bradley.

June 20, 2025

NICELY — Kelly Elizabeth Nicely and Michael Thomas Nicely, of Elgin; a girl, Parker Grace Nicely.