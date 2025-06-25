BMCC adopts increased budget Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Board honors exiting members, former president

PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College’s Board of Education adopted a 2025-26 fiscal year budget Wednesday, June 18 at its regular meeting.

The budget for the upcoming year will go up to $49,299,038, an increase of about a million, according to BMCC President Mark Browning. One of the biggest budget changes, he said, was increasing the budget for facilities maintenance.

“In years past we’ve had a lower budget number for our capital building repair, but then we’ve ended up having to transfer in to do repairs and maintenance every year,” he said. “That’s probably the biggest change beyond just what you would anticipate for inflationary costs and labor costs, insurance, those kinds of things. So, operationally, we continue to be very lean.”

Per the college’s agreement with the Blue Mountain Faculty Association, the faculty union, staff are receiving a 3% cost of living increase, which is adding to the increased budget, too.

“The BMCC campuses really did the hard work of examining every expenditure, every opportunity for students and community,” he said, “and we put together a budget that keeps us moving in the right direction.”

However, state and federal funding have some question marks, right now, he said. Because of the funding uncertainty, the college is being cautious with expenses.

“We’re trying to budget appropriately and be really conservative in our outlook and we’ll work to keep growing and doing the things that we need to do, but we want to budget very conservatively on the expense side,” he said.

In more positive news, Browning said it’s the third consecutive year with no position layoffs, which he’s excited about. Enrollment has also been higher in the past few years, though he said it’s challenging to keep the numbers going up.

Board Vice Chair Abe Currie called the budget “balanced and sustainable” and said it demonstrates the “commitment and dedication” of people at the college.

Honoring the past

During the meeting, the board also recognized various people who have been involved with BMCC over the years.

Kent Madison was a board member who served one term. Browning said Madison was “a voice of reason” at the board table and was good at problem-solving when issues arose.

Kim Puzey, a 29-year board member who served all but one of Blue Mountain’s eight presidents, had his final meeting with the board on Wednesday. His fellow board member Chris Brown called Puzey “a fixture here at BMCC.”

Browning echoed that thought, saying Puzey has been involved in the college’s affairs in some way for nearly half the time that the college has been around.

“He’s been a fierce, vocal advocate for public education,” said Browning. “He is a deep thinker. I’ve really enjoyed working with him.”

Puzey posted a reflection to his Facebook page afterward.

“My dad wasn’t fortunate enough to finish high school,” he wrote. “He often encouraged his children to get an education ‘so you won’t have to work like me.’ Education has made, and is making, all the difference in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

The biggest honor of the night, however, went to former Pendleton Mayor and BMCC President John Turner. The board voted unanimously to name the boardroom in Pioneer Hall the John Turner Boardroom.

Turner served as president of the college for nine years, from 2004 to 2013. Puzey served as board chair during Turner’s tenure as president.

“John guided us through some turbulent waters,” said Puzey. “His steady leadership was exactly what was needed at that time. This is so appropriate that this room will bear his name as his leadership is a standard to which all should aspire.”

Turner, for his part, was surprised by the announcement, as he was unaware of the naming until it was happening.

“I am deeply honored,” he said. “Blue Mountain holds a very special place in our lives, and I will forever be grateful for BMCC.”