Morrow County hosts holiday festivities Published 4:45 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

MORROW COUNTY — Cities across the region are blasting into the weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July. The federal holiday — this year on Friday, July 4 — commemorates the United States becoming an independent nation when the Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776.

Everything from parades, music, games, food, car shows and vendor booths, various community activities will feature fun, celebration and some fireworks shows. Here’s a look at what’s happening in Morrow County:

BOARDMAN

The Boardman Chamber of Commerce is hosting a daylong holiday celebration at Boardman Marina Park, as well as a downtown parade and fireworks at dusk.

“The Fourth of July is about more than fireworks — it’s about celebrating the freedom we enjoy and the strong, supportive community we have in Boardman,” Executive Director Torrie Griggs said. “We’re excited to bring families together to enjoy a full day of events that reflect our values and local pride.”

The day kicks off at 7 a.m. with the Riverside FFA Country Breakfast at the park’s Harold Baker Pavilion. At 11 a.m., spectators can find prime viewing spots on North Main Street to enjoy a classic small-town Independence Day Parade, featuring local floats, civic groups and community heroes.

At noon, the celebration transitions back to the marina park for family fun activities, including DJ Kora, kids’ games, food vendors and live music throughout the afternoon and evening. Also, King’s Garden Church is hosting the fifth annual chili cook-off, beginning at noon in the park’s pavilion. Teams and individuals can enter for $25.

Bring an appetite and $5 for tasting/voting for the people’s choice award between 1-3 p.m. In addition, judges will announce two winners with prizes awarded at 3 p.m.

Proceeds support the church’s community outreach fund to help people in need throughout the year. For more information and a link to register, go to www.boardmanchurch.org or search Facebook via bit.ly/4gimIOe.

Live music cranks up at 3 p.m. The grand finale crescendos at 10 p.m. with a fireworks show choreographed to music over the Columbia River.

For event updates, parade registration info, and sponsor shout-outs, search www.facebook.com/ChamberBoardman.

=== Boardman July 4 schedule ===

7 a.m. – Riverside FFA Country Breakfast

7 a.m. – River run

8 a.m. – Kickball tournament

11 a.m. – Downtown parade

12 p.m. – Family fun festivities begin

12-3 p.m. – Chili cook-off

3 p.m. – Live Music and Entertainment

10 p.m. – Fireworks Display

HEPPNER

Willow Creek Country Club is hosting its Fourth of July Tournament on Thursday, July 3, starting at 9 a.m. at the golf course off Highway 74. For details or to register, call Stacie Ekstrom at 541-701-8350. The registration includes drinks, snacks and lunch.

IONE/LEXINGTON

Organizer Sami Peterson said Ione’s holiday event is the town’s biggest party of the year. It features park activities, a parade, and, for the first time, a magic show, all before a fireworks display at dusk.

“It’s the epitome of America’s small town, family fun Fourth of July,” she said. “We go all out, and it’s a super family-friendly place to be.”

The morning starts at 7 a.m. with a 5K walk/run and a fireman’s breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Registration revs up at 8:30 a.m. for the Fourth of July Show & Shine at Ione City Park and vendor booths open at 11 a.m. Food offerings include Mexican fare, frozen yogurt, beef brisket, hot dogs and more. A bike raffle, face painting, laser tag and bingo will keep kids entertained, as will the 1 p.m. parade along Main Street.

Also, Supporters of South Morrow County Firefighters (from Ione and Lexington) will host the Fourth of July Grill & Chill at the Ione Fire Hall. Attendees can enjoy an ice cream social and splash into the dunk tank from 2-4 p.m., and then grab a hot dog dinner from 5-7 p.m. for $5.

Local musicians Luke Basile and Zac Grooms will take the amphitheater stage in the afternoon, followed by a dazzling performance by Miguel the Mysterious Magician.

Ushering in the evening with high-octane Southern rock is Cody Alan and the Crossroads and closing out the night is The Wade Aylett Band, bringing “power-country” from Irrigon. Fireworks, visible throughout the town, will blast off at dusk.

For more information and registration forms, search www.facebook.com/Ione4thOfJuly. For the car show, call Loyal Burns at 541-422-7512.

=== Ione July 4 schedule ===

Afternoon/evening entertainment on the Amphitheater Stage; other activities at Ione City Park, unless otherwise noted:

7-10 a.m. – Fireman’s Breakfast, Ione Fire Hall

7:30 a.m. – 5K Walk/Run

8:30 a.m. – Show & Shine Car Show (registration)

11 a.m. – Vendors booths open

11 a.m. – Fish pond & bike raffle, fire hall and park

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Face painting

1 p.m. – Parade, Main Street

1-8 p.m. – Laser tag

2-4 p.m. – Bingo, American Legion Hall

2-3 p.m. – Luke Basile

3:30-4:30 p.m. – Zac Grooms

4:30-6 p.m. – Miguel the Mysterious Magician

6:30 p.m. – Cody Alan and the Crossroads

8:30 p.m. – The Wade Aylett Band

Dusk – Fireworks Display, visible throughout Ione

Read a full story about Fourth of July events across the region in Go! Eastern Oregon, in the Wednesday, July 2, East Oregonian.

— East Oregonian community editor Tammy Malgesini contributed to this report.