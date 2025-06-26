Splash into Fourth of July pool party in Hermiston Published 7:30 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

HERMISTON — Get ready to dive into the holiday and secure front-row viewing for Hermiston’s Fourth of July fireworks show.

The Stars & Stripes Pool Party is Friday, July 4, 6-10 p.m. at the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center, 879 W. Elm Ave. The celebration includes swimming, games, music and dinner. In addition, the concession stand will be open. No coolers or outside food is allowed.

The party crescendoes at 10 p.m. with the fireworks show shot off from the top of the Hermiston Butte.

Advance tickets are required and must be purchased by Wednesday, July 3 (or until sold out). They are available at the aquatic center office, Hermiston Parks & Recreation, 415 S. Highway 395, and online at bit.ly/hermistonrecreation.

Also, Hermiston is hosting its annual community holiday event featuring free festivities at Butte Park. The Stars & Stripes Celebration fires up on Friday, July 4, from 3-10 p.m. at 1245 NW Seventh St. In addition to various park activities, Funland Playground and the Splash Pad will be open all day.

Read a full story about Fourth of July events across the region in Go! Eastern Oregon, in the Wednesday, July 2, East Oregonian.

——— Tammy Malgesini, Hermiston Herald