Cool Rides Car Show cruises into Hermiston Published 5:30 am Friday, June 27, 2025

HERMISTON — The Hermiston Classics Car Club is revving up for its 29th annual Cool Rides Car Show.

The event returns on July 12, at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St. The gates open at 7 a.m. Registration is $25 per vehicle; there is no fee for spectators.

This year’s show will include a special Saturday Market with support from the Maxwell Event Center. It will feature vendor booths, food and music. To inquire about vendor space, call 541-561-1047.

For more about the car show, search Facebook via bit.ly/4em4N9F. For questions, call 541-571-0141.

——— Tammy Malgesini, Hermiston Herald