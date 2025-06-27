Deadline looms for Umatilla County Fair entries Published 5:30 am Friday, June 27, 2025

UMATILLA COUNTY — Although the Umatilla County Fair is still more than five weeks away, the clock is ticking for several registration deadlines.

With the theme, “Cowbells & Carousel,” the 2025 fair is Aug. 6-9 at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. However, participants must pre-register for the parade, open class entries, camping and the talent show by July 15.

The Umatilla County Fair Kick-Off Parade is Aug. 2, 6:30 p.m. in Hermiston. In addition to a sweepstakes award for the best overall entry, first place ribbons will be awarded in each judged division.

While there is an early deadline for open class registration, exhibitors still have time to complete their projects. The fair will accept exhibits on Aug. 3 at EOTEC.

Also, the fair is reviving an old tradition with the UCF Talent Show. Featuring youth and adult categories, county residents are invited to show off their tablets for a chance to win cash prizes ranging from $100-$500. It is Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. on the Les Schwab Stage.

To view the UCF Exhibitors Guide and registration forms, visit www.umatillacountyfair.net or stop by the fair office, 1704 E. Airport Road. For questions, call 541-567-6121 or email fair@umatillacounty.gov.

——— Tammy Malgesini, Hermiston Herald