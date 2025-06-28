BMCC supports Clackamas President on 1,500-mile run Published 5:30 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

PENDLETON — On Monday morning, June 23, supporters of statewide community colleges participated in a sendoff of Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook on his more than 1,500-mile run.

Cook started his 50-day run — Run for Oregon Community College Students — to visit all 17 community colleges in mid-June. Cook’s goal is to “advocate for increased state funding to support students’ basic needs” as well as raise money for students, according to the initiative’s website.

The run started at Ontario’s Treasure Valley Community College, with Cook arriving in Pendleton after just six days. He then started the second leg of his journey on Monday and will be going from Blue Mountain Community College to Bend’s Central Oregon Community College. He will run more than 200 miles between the two colleges.

BMCC President Mark Browning said he’s impressed by Cook’s journey, noting Cook is running about 32 miles per day.

“The amount of personal, physical and mental strength it takes is simply overwhelming to most of us, but I am so thrilled he’s doing this as a way to raise the level of attention, and hopefully support, needed to better support our students here at Blue Mountain and all the Oregon community colleges,” Browning said.

Students, staff, faculty and community members gathered to see Cook off at the Blue Mountain Equine Center at 8:30 a.m. for a short parade down the BMCC hill. Participants walked, rode, and cheered Cook into the next stretch of his journey.

“The obstacles facing today’s students are real,” Browning said, “and I am so appreciative to Tim for his inspiration and dedication to help bring awareness to the issue.”

To follow Cook’s journey across the state, follow @run4orccstudents on Instagram.