Letter: Umatilla City Council still doesn’t get it Published 8:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Umatilla City Council still doesn’t get it in regards to the building/funding of a new police station.

After listening to the June 3 city council meeting, debate continues regarding going back to the voters for a second try at a bond issue in November. An option still in play is the funding of the new police station out of the general fund; a concept where the council, in particular Councilor Daren Dufloth, sees it as something that voters may like because they are already paying into the general fund and the new cost is somewhat invisible.

However, the city manager did point out that the debt service will have to be paid and may influence other programs existing, or planned by the city.

What’s missing in the discussion, seemingly out of mind, is that many of those who voted “no” are, in fact, in agreement that a new police station is necessary. The objection is the size of the proposed building and its cost; while the proposed project cost is $22 million, and the financed cost nearly $36 million.. It’s like taxpayers and businesses in Umatilla have somehow achieved “deep pockets.” This type of thinking is not being a good steward of public money. Whether the money comes from a bond issue or via the general fund, it’s still taxpayer money.

David Trott

Umatilla

