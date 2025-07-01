Home
Jackalope Jamboree lineup rocks out in Pendleton
Published 7:00 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025
By
BERIT THORSON | East Oregonian
Sarah Shook and the Disarmers play Hodgen Stage June 27, 2025, during Jackalope Jamboree. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Jackalope Jamboree headliner Paul Cauthen opens his performance June 27, 2025, to cheers from a packed crowd at Hodgen Stage. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
With hair matching her microphone and a glint in her eye, Shelby Stone sings and dances on the Blue Mountain Stage June 27, 2025, during her Jackalope Jamboree set. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Tylor and the Train Robbers perform on the Blue Mountain Stage of Jackalope Jamboree June 27, 2025, getting the crowd singing and nodding along to their songs. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Jackalope Jamboree attendees watch and listen June 27, 2025, as a band performs on the Hodgen Stage. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Shelby Stone hits a high note June 27, 2025, on the Blue Mountain Stage at Jackalope Jamboree. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Attendees dance during William Surly and the Barroom Gospel Band’s performance June 27, 2025, on Hodgen Stage at Jackalope Jamboree. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Sarah Shook and the Disarmers perform on Jackalope Jamboree’s Hodgen Stage June 27, 2025. The band played for nearly an hour in the early evening sun. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Members of the crowd sing along to headliner Paul Cauthen’s songs June 27, 2025, at Jackalope Jamboree. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Paul Cauthen moves across the stage during his headlining performance June 27, 2025, on Jackalope Jamboree’s Hodgen Stage. Cauthen played for an hour and a half to a packed crowd.
