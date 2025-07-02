Harris looks to cultivate Stanfield into a contender Published 7:02 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

STANFIELD — Ruben Harris has always been an assistant coach, but when the opportunity to coach the Stanfield High School football team came available, it seemed like the right time to put his name in the mix.

“It’s kind of one of those deals,” he said. “I have always been an assistant. It came open and I thought I would try it. I’ve been an assistant in Echo and Stanfield and have helped with multiple sports the last 15 years.”

Harris replaces James Stradley, who coached the Tigers the past three years (2022-24) before stepping down after last season. He had a 13-15 record and led his team to the 2A state playoffs in 2023 and 2024.

Stanfield reached the 2A state quarterfinals last fall, where it lost to Gervais 18-6.

Harris graduated from Echo High School in 2006, where he was a running back, linebacker and kicker for the Cougars. His wife, Amanda, is a Stanfield graduate. Their son, Wyatt, will be a senior running back/linebacker at Stanfield this fall.

The Tigers graduated eight seniors from last year’s team, and though there are six players who would be seniors this fall, some have chosen not to play.

“We’ll have enough for a team, we’re just trying to figure out if we have a lot of subs,” Harris said. “We are rounding up players to play.

A lot of them around here work. I will have quite a few freshmen coming up. I hope they stick with it. My job is to set these kids up to be successful and hopefully they find enjoyment in it and want the team to be successful.”

Harris has the weight room open in the morning from 6-7:30 a.m., and gets a handful of players each day. He said it will take commitment from the players in the weight room and on the field if they want to be competitive in the tough Blue Mountain Conference.

“It will be a lot of work and the kids will be pushed,” Harris said. “Maybe more so than they have in a long time. I think a handful of the seniors coming up will step into the leadership roles pretty well and help guide these kids.”

Unlike most coaches, who work in the school district where they coach, Harris is a farmer and rancher.

“We have a family farm out in Echo that is close to 100 years old,” he said. “We have cattle, hay and wheat. We are pretty diversified.”

Harris will get help this season from assistants Cody Griffin, who was with the team last year, and Matt Ellis, who will work with the quarterbacks. Harris hopes to add a lineman coach.

The Tigers open their season Sept. 5 at Gaston.