Main stage music tunes up at Umatilla County Fair Published 5:30 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

HERMISTON — Main stage shows for the 2025 Umatilla County Fair are Waylon Wyatt (Aug. 6), an up-and-coming folk/country singer from Arkansas; Chase Matthew (Aug. 7), a country singer-songwriter from Nashville; and Better Than Ezra (Aug. 8), an alternative rock band from New Orleans.

The Wednesday through Friday night shows begin at 9 p.m. in the outdoor concert area at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road. Also, DJ, dancing and live music are featured in the Barley Barn before and after all concerts.

Limited bleacher seats are provided with fair admission. General concert seating and fan pit admission ranges from $15-$25. VIP tables for eight run from $200-$280. Purchase tickets via links at www.umatillacountyfair.net/entertainment or by searching www.aftontickets.com.

Saturday’s Latino Night (Aug. 9) begins at 7 p.m. The musical acts and ticket sales will be announced.

With the theme Cowbells & Carousels, the Umatilla County Fair is Aug. 6-9. For more information, search www.umatillacountyfair.net or call 541-567-6121.

——— Tammy Malgesini, Hermiston Herald